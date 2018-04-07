HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Bruce Molzan, a celebrated Houston chef now charged on allegations of indecency with a child, has seen bouts of trouble before.
In fact, as this timeline reveals, many of Molzan's recent challenges seem to take shape in the month of April:
APRIL 2015
State officials launched an investigation into an alleged unlicensed commercial fishing operation in southeast Texas, accusing about a dozen fishermen of selling the illegal fish to restaurants.
APRIL 2016
U.S. Coast Guard crews stopped an unlicensed fishing boat near Freeport with nearly 500 red snappers, weighing 1,900 pounds.
OCTOBER 1, 2016
Hargett Hunter purchased Ruggles Green restaurant, ending Molzan's association with the restaurant.
APRIL 5, 2017
Texas Parks & Wildlife officials accused Molzan of previously profiting more than $400,000 by selling illegal finfish off the menus at Ruggles Black and Ruggles Green. Game wardens said the alleged illegal seafood network could be the largest of its kind in Texas history.
APRIL 4, 2018
Nearly a year to the day that Molzan was accused of playing a role in selling illegal seafood, the Ruggles Black chef was charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to court records.
He is expected to return to court on Monday after posting two $10,000 bonds.
