Fan bling! Astros fans selling replica rings up to $500 on eBay

Fans receive replica championship rings, Christine Dobbyn reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Fans attending Saturday's game against the Padres got some 'bling' to add to their collection.

The first 10,000 fans received a replica World Series Championship ring.


After receiving the replica ring, many took to social media to show off their new piece of jewelry. Some fans also placed the replica ring on eBay.

Yes, that quick.

Across the bidding website, rings are priced anywhere from $60 to $500.

How do the replica rings compare to the real ones? You'll have to decide yourself.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale was one of the proud recipients of a World Champions ring.

