Prominent Houston chef Bruce Molzan charged with 2 counts of indecency with a child

Local chef charged with indecency with a child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A prominent Houston chef has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child, according to court records.

Court records state that Bruce Molzan was charged with two counts of indecency with a child on April 4.

Molzan, who is the chef at Ruggles Black on Kirby, posted two $10,000 bonds.

He is expected back in court on Monday.

Molzan's attorney, Joel Androphy, released the following statement to ABC13:

"These complaints come out of a family court proceeding. There is visitation and child custody matters being litigated. There is no better way of gaining leverage in a child custody matter than by filing false complaints. We are prepared to deal with it and we are confident going forward that we can show the grand jury these charges are false. There won't be an indictment and the charges will be dismissed. Family court is a cesspool for these types of allegations."

Last year, Texas Parks & Wildlife alleged he purchased and sold illegal fish off the menus at Ruggles Green and Ruggles Black and profited more than $400,000. A two-year investigation revealed that the illegal network had been ongoing since at least 2013.
