Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena

Even though she died 23 years ago, Selena and her talent live on in the hearts of fans.
She is considered one of the most influential Latin artists of all time.
If you need proof, just look at what happens anytime there's a special release in her honor like the commemorative cups from Stripes.
The items typically sell out within minutes.
Selena made her musical debut in her father's Mexican restaurant in 1980 and went on to release her first record in 1986.
But little did we know, that would just be the beginning.
Her career achievements included becoming the first female Tejano artist to earn a gold record in 1991 and performing for a record-breaking crowd in the Astrodome at RodeoHouston in 1995.
Tragically, she was shot and killed that same year by her business associate Yolanda Saldivar.
But that hasn't stopped fans from celebrating her life.
Watch the video above for a full timeline on Selena.
