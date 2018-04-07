HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A judge has set no bond for the 18-year-old charged with murder in the drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy.
Investigators believe Devonte Lockett shot Tristian Hutchins and his 5-year-old sister outside a Third Ward shopping center on March 1.
Tristian died last week.
He was shot in the head as his mother ran inside a Third Ward salon. His 5-year-old sister was shot in the leg.
A third sibling was not injured in the shooting.
At a press conference Friday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee discussed Lockett's arrest.
"We've had a lot of tips coming in," Acevedo said.
He added that the department is looking for possibly other suspects in the fatal drive-by shooting.
Turner also pledged an additional $1 million for HPD.
"I have authorized an additional $1 million in police overtime to work in communities to solve this and other crimes and build relationships with diverse neighborhoods," Turner said.
Lockett is no stranger to police.
According to documents, he was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Hutchins was the 10th child shot and killed in Houston in the past year, police say.
News of the child's murder sent shockwaves through the community, with Turner and Acevedo weighing in on the crime.
Mayor Turner tweeted after hearing the news of Lockett's arrest, saying, "Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children."
Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children. In this case, I want to thank law enforcement and more importantly the community for providing the needed information that led to this arrest. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 6, 2018
