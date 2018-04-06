12-year-old wanted, accused of fatally shooting man in east Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

12-year-old accused of fatally shooting man in east Harris County, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching a wooded area for a 12-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shooting of a man in east Harris County.

According to deputies, the boy shot a man who was fighting with an unknown male and then took off running.

The victim was placed in a truck by an unknown person and driven to a Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia. That is where the victim, described as a Hispanic man in his 20's, was pronounced dead.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating three different scenes connected to the shooting as K-9 units and a DPS helicopter are being used to search a wooded area near the boy's home.

Deputies described the boy as being Hispanic, but could not say what he was wearing.

If you see a boy who might match this description, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'I just miss him': 8-year-old killed in drive-by shooting remembered
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
Humble ISD student says he was put in closet by teacher
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
HEB president helps reunite boy with lost stuffed animal
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Show More
Burger chain tips hat to Houston with 4 locations
14-year-old arrested after gun, knives found in backpack
10 apps every parent of a teen should know about
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Former UT player helping restore home of Austin bombing victim
More News