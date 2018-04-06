Firefighters battle fire at TPC Group chemical plant in southeast Houston

Firefighters battling fire at TPC chemical plant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fire at the TPC Group chemical plant in southeast Houston kept firefighters at work for more than an hour.

The fire broke out at the plant on Park Place Boulevard near Highway 225 sometime after 5:30 p.m., sending black smoke into the air.

The plumes of smoke could be seen for miles along 225 as commuters tried to get home.

According to a CAER message, the fire and black smoke were not expected to impact employees, industrial or community neighbors.

We do not know how the fire started.
PHOTOS: Crews battle fire at TPC Group plant in SE Houston
