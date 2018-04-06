4 new spots for foodies in Greenway/Upper Kirby (try the BBQ + coffee!)

Christian's Tailgate
5114 Kirby Dr.
Christian's Tailgate recently moved into the former Amazon Grill space in West U, the latest outpost for the family-friendly sports bar in the Houston area.
For neighborhood sports fans, Christian's offers an expansive menu, large range of beer and multiple televisions around the bar. And while the chain is best known for its burgers, there are also specials nearly every day of the week as well, including $1 tacos, 50 cent oysters, and $1 mimosas.
Yelp users are generally positive about Christian's Tailgate, which currently holds four stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Ashtian B. said, "Food is amazing here! I have stopped by multiple times and every time we go, we get something different! I love the tacos and burgers, but the chicken-fried chicken has got to be my favorite so far."
And Ashley P. said, "This is a gem of a place off Kirby! The food service was great, the food was awesome and hot! Need more karaoke participants but they have a great lists of songs."
Christian's Tailgate is open Thursday-Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 11am-midnight.
Feges BBQ
3 Greenway Plaza, Suite C210
Houston residents are braving long lines for Feges BBQ, the buzzy new Texas barbecue spot from husband-and-wife team Patrick Feges and Erin Smith.
Feges offers an elevated take on Texas barbecue, as well as signature side dishes.
If you're willing to wait for 20 minutes or more, tuck into barbecue offerings like brisket, pork ribs and house-made sausage. To complement your meal, look for a loaded potato salad, elote corn salad and yogurt and cilantro slaw. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Feges BBQ, which currently holds four stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Babak Bobby Y. said, "I've got nothing but high marks for Greenway's newest and most prominent addition. The lines are forming and I promise they won't be going away anytime soon. They're serving up some of the best brisket I've tasted."
Yelper Wil J. wrote, "Really good barbecue here. Brisket was a little salty at first, but as you keep digging in, it gets way yummier. The star of the show is the pork belly though."
Feges BBQ is open weekdays from 7am-5pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
Coffee-q
3801 Audley St.
Food truck Coffee-Q is "the intersection of the two distinct yet hallowed sacraments of coffee and barbecue: the scene to break the night-time fast and sip the morning brew," the business writes on its website.
The unique concept comes from two friends, Julio Arevalo and Chris Miguel, who teamed up to offer brisket and pulled pork panini and tacos along with Vietnamese cold brew and latte. Take a look at the menu here to see what you can order at the truck, which will hold its grand opening on April 9th.
Yelp users are excited about Coffee-Q, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.
Yelper Kristin Goodson A., who reviewed Coffee-Q on March 31st, wrote, "If you haven't had the chance to try this place you are missing out! They are new, still sorting locations out, but their coffee is delectable and brisket is phenomenal."
And Charleen A. wrote, "Wow! What a refreshing concept! Coffee and barbecue tacos! The brisket and pulled pork tacos were delicious, made fresh, and served on a handmade flour tortilla."
Coffee-Q is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6am-11am. (It's closed on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.)
Blue Nile
3030 Audley St.
Longtime Ethiopian restaurant Blue Nile has opened a new location in the neighborhood. Known for its injera bread made with 100 percent teff, the restaurant offers a wide variety of traditional Ethiopian dishes.
"Patrons can expect the same exceptional service, delicious Ethiopian foods, and traditional style of eating," the restaurant says of its new location.
Look for offerings like the yemissir wot, a red lentil stew simmered in berbere sauce, spices, garlic, ginger and green peppers; chicken breast cubes in gravy sauteed with onions, herbs and spices; and deep-fried croaker fish served with rice and salad.
Rounding things out are a variety of coffee drinks, Ethiopian tea, bottled beer, a selection of wine, and baklava for dessert. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Blue Nile currently holds four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Andrew M., who reviewed Blue Nile on March 30th, wrote, "Had a great first experience with Ethiopian food! Awesome food! Loved the coffee ceremony."
And Teri V. wrote, "The food was good. The spices and style were on point for Ethiopian food. The service was slow."
Blue Nile is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-10pm.