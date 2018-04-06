Odds are in for royal baby name

Prince William and Duchess Kate are officially on baby watch.With Kate due to deliver her third child at the end of the month, there's plenty of speculation about the baby's gender and name. Now, bookies are taking bets on the top royal names.According to the Mirror Online, if the baby is a girl, "Mary" has the best odds at 3-1. That's because Mary is one of the Queen's middle names, and also her grandmother's name. "Alice" and "Victoria" are the next two favorites.If it's a boy, the bookies have "Albert," "Arthur" and "Frederick" as a 3-way tie, with odds of 14-1.