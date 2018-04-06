BROOKLYN, New York --Conor McGregor is now facing assault and criminal mischief charges following a backstage melee at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters involved in Saturday's card, of which four bouts are now canceled.
The dolly struck one of the fighters and also shattered a window, spraying others with glass.
McGregor turned himself in to police Thursday night and appeared in court Friday afternoon. He was released on $50,000 bail and is due back in court on June 14.
"In the history of the UFC, this is definitely the worst thing that has happened," UFC president Dana White said. "No, this is not the Conor McGregor, is not the Conor McGregor I know."
The incident was apparently McGregor's way of having his boy's back, after his friend Artem Lobov got into a scuffle with another UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this week.
(WARNING: Some language may be offensive)
"Conor heard about it and loaded a plane up in Ireland with 20 goons," White said. "They jumped on a plane and they flew here. Yesterday during media day, they had it timed perfectly that when it was breaking up, the fighters are going down, getting on the buses and going back, he had two of his guys who were credentialed to cover the event for the Mac Life, a company of his, they opened these side doors and let these guys in. These guys got to the buses and started to attack the buses."
Now, the 29-year-old fighter is charged with three counts of assault and one count of felony criminal mischief.
Michael Chiesa was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack and was forced out of his scheduled fight against Anthony Pettis. Flyweight Ray Borg suffered multiple cornea abrasions in the wake of the McGregor attack and his fight against Brandon Moreno was also scratched.
"The first thing when he throws the dolly through the window, Mike Chiesa, one of the fighters was sitting there," White said. "The dolly hit him, and glass came in and cut him up. He's in bad shape. Mike told me that when the glass broke, it turned into almost dust. And it actually cut the eyeball, the cornea and retina of Ray Borg, another fighter."
A UFC staff member was cut on the hand. White said he's been in touch via text message with McGregor, who told him he's sorry innocent people got hurt but isn't apologetic about addressing the beef.
"He was apologetic about the people he wasn't trying to hurt," White said. "But he felt the Khabib thing had to be done."
McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.
McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing."
The fight between Max Holloway and Nurmagomedov was canceled Friday when Holloway didn't make weight for the main event, the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor. Lobov was yanked from the card and banned from the building.
"I don't know if he's on drugs or what his deal is, but to come here and do this and to act this like, you know, you're talking about a guy who has a baby," White said. "He's not a kid. This is how you're acting, you have a son at home. I think everybody is going to be pretty disgusted with Conor McGregor right now. You know you don't like a Khabib and you don't like what happened or whatever, fight Khabib, you can come in here and do it legally."
McGregor's teammate, 25-year-old Cian Cowley, is charged with assault and criminal mischief.