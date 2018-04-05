FOOD & DRINK

This New Mexican Bakery Has 150+ Kinds of Bread

Photo: Tres Amigos/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new full-service bakery specializing in Mexican treats has arrived in the neighborhood. Located at 10064 Long Point Road (between Witte and Gessner roads) in Spring Branch, the fresh arrival is called Tres Amigos.

Long rows of glass display cases--brimming with churros, cookies, pies and pastries--line the walls. The traditional panaderia (bakery in Spanish) serves more than 150 varieties of bread, including conchas (sweet bread) and bolillos (crusty rolls) filled with cream cheese and jalapenos.

Offering customized cakes for everyday events or special occasions like weddings and quinceaneras, the bakery promises a quick turnaround time on its Facebook page.

With a four-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new bakery has made a promising start.

Christine D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 30th, said, "I went there and got the tres leches cake, a few bolillos and kolaches. All were really great! The staff was friendly and helpful. This bakery has only been open for a month, but seems like they've been open for years. Good pastries, good service--I will be back!"

Tres Amigos is now open at 10064 Long Point Rd., so stop in to try it for yourself.
