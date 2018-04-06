New Zealand singer Lorde apologized Thursday night for an Instagram post, which coupled a picture of a bathtub with a Whitney Houston song lyric.The post, which has since been deleted, had the caption, "And iiii will always love you," alongside a picture of a bathtub, something the "Royals" singer posted on her "day off" from touring.After fans pointed to the correlation between the picture and the quote -- which is also an iconic lyric from Whitney Houston's award-winning song, "I Will Always Love You" -- citing the fact that Houston drowned in a bathtub in 2012, she took to Instagram to clear things up and stress she wasn't trying to joke about Houston's death."Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote," she wrote. "I'm so sorry for offending anyone -- I hadn't even put this together I was just excited to take a bath."She continued, "I'm an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again."While many fans took to social media in disgust after the original post, just as many believed it was an honest mistake and took her apology sincerely."We all know she didn't mean for it to come out the way we are perceiving it," one user tweeted. Another added, "Lorde is probably sitting in the tub not realizing what she just did."The 21-year-old star has no history of making any kind of controversial jokes and has mostly been posting pictures and videos from her tour, thanking fans across the globe.Her most recent stops include New York and Toronto.