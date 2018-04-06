SOCIETY

10 apps teens are using that parents should know about

Police department warns parents to keep an eye on their children's apps (KTRK)

Parenting teens can be a challenge and the prevalence of social media and tech in most kids' lives makes it much more important for parents to be aware of what their kids are up to.

Smartphones and social networking apps have introduced a whole new dimension to what parents have to stay on top of. While most parents are up to date on Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat, there are new networking apps launching every day.

The Bay City Police Department posted a warning to parents on Facebook, showing them a few apps they should stay ahead of.

Calculator
This app looks like a calculator but functions like a secret photo vault.

Omegle
A free online chat website that promotes chatting anonymously to strangers.

Yellow
This app is designed to allow teens to flirt with each other in a Tinder-like atmosphere.

Whisper
An anonymous app where the creators promote sharing secrets and meeting new people.

Ask.fm
Ask an anonymous question and get an answer. This app has been linked to the most severe forms of cyberbullying.

Hot or Not
Strangers rate your profile. The goal is to lead to a hookup.

Burn Book

People post anonymous rumors about others through audio messages, texts, and photos.

Wishbone
An app that allows users to compare kids against each other and rate them on a scale.

Kik
A messaging app. Kik has built apps and web content that can be filtered on your home computer.

Instagram
Many kids are now creating fake accounts to hide content from their parents. Kids also like to text using Instagram because messages are deleted once the user leaves the conversation.
