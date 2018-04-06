The Houston Police Department is investigating after a 6-year-old girl claimed a stranger tried to grab her at the Houston Zoo.The reported incident happened Wednesday, April 4 during an Humble ISD group trip.According to reports, the 6-year old allegedly told her parents that she had fallen behind from her group when a stranger tried to grab her.She said when she tried to scream, the man reportedly put his hand over her mouth while she struggled to get away and find her group.The group's chaperone stated that she was not aware of the incident, but she was distracted for about 30 seconds when a child ran off. She told investigators that was the only time she took her eyes off the four children.Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the zoo, and said a man who was not accompanied by any children was seen following the girl's group. Investigators said the video also showed the man meeting up with another man without children before leaving the zoo.So far, police have not released a description of the man in the video.