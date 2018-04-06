Man wanted in connection with severed head found at Lake Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are trying to track down a man they think may be tied to a severed human head found in a bag near Lake Houston in March.

Volunteers discovered the human remains while cleaning up trash and debris along the bridge in the 11000 block of FM 1960 East on March 24.

"When (a volunteer) picked up the bag, the bag was heavy," said Roger Randall, a volunteer who helped with the Lake Houston event. "When she picked it up, she could see the human hair."



Police are now trying to find anyone with information on the identity of a man seen in the area about two weeks before the head was found. He is described as being in his early to mid-20s with short dark brown hair and long bangs that went across his face. He is about 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with light skin, and he was wearing a gray and black plaid shirt.

Police say the man was driving a teal or blue-green Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck. The back left passenger window was broken and had what appeared to be cardboard over the window. The truck is described as having lots of rust and looking as if it had been wrecked several times.

Witnesses told police the man got out of the truck from the front passenger side and then threw a black plastic bag off the bridge.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that they believe someone threw the trash bag over the bridge, aiming for the water, and missed.

Police say the victim appeared to be a white or Hispanic female between the ages of 20 and 45 years old.

Detectives with the Houston Police Department are looking into missing persons cases in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

