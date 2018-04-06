TRAFFIC

Expect traffic woes with three major highway closures set for weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you are headed out this weekend, make sure you plan ahead for some major highway closures.

US-290
US-290 eastbound from Pinemont to 43rd Street will be closed continuously starting Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at noon.

610 West Loop
The southbound lanes will be shut down from Woodway to Post Oak starting Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at noon.. Two lanes will remain closed on the 610 West Loop to allow for restriping of the freeway near the Post Oak exit starting at 12 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.

Westpark Tollway
All eastbound lanes will be shut down on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. All entrance ramps entering Westpark will be closed including, FM 1093, FM 1464, Westheimer Place Drive, W. Houston Center Blvd, Eldridge on ramp, southbound Sam Houston exit ramp to Westpark Tollway, Northbound Sam Houston exit ramp to Westpark Tollway, Gessner, Fondren, eastbound US-59 to eastbound Westpark Tollway, Grand Mission entrance ramp and Mason. Crews will be replacing eastbound overhead signs on Westpark.

I-10 East
All eastbound lanes from I-69 Eastex to Waco will be closed starting at Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. The Eastex Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-10 eastbound will also be closed.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
