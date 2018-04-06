Trip-wire bombing victim in Austin released from hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3242553" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How the events of the Austin bombings unfolded

According to a Facebook post from family, one of the victims injured in the March 18 explosion in Austin was released from the hospital on Thursday.Will Grote and his friend Colton Mathes were both injured by a trip-wire bomb planted by the Austin bomber Mark Conditt.Details about Grote's injuries were not released, but Mathes had severe injuries to both legs and feet and underwent surgery. He's still in the hospital.