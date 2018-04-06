YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube star Logan Paul is in hot water again after a recent visit to Yosemite National Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
YouTube star Logan Paul is in hot water again after a recent visit to Yosemite National Park.

Paul and some of his friends visited the park over the weekend for his birthday.

All of the camping sites were booked, so the YouTuber decided to create a campsite on top of his bus.

Park rangers were quick to cite Paul for not being in a regulated camping site.

Several fans of the YouTube star saw that he was staying in the national park, and quickly offered up their own campsites so he could continue to celebrate his birthday.

WATCH: Paul's YouTube video of Yosemite trip


Once in a campsite, Paul and his friends started filming their antics.

Fellow campers complained about the noise, and that's when rangers paid them another visit, this time to kick the group out of the park.

Paul is still facing criticism following his decision to film and post a video of a man who committed suicide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentyoutubeyosemite national parkyosemiteu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Want to skydive over Yosemite? Now you can
Grand Canyon, Yosemite entry fees could double
1 killed after rockslide on Yosemite's El Capitan
Woman killed when tree falls at Yosemite National Park
More yosemite national park
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Family shows off singing chops with 'Les Miserables' song
Bridal Wars come to Houston area
'The Sandlot': Fun facts about the 90s baseball movie
Hear from the stars of 'Grey's' spinoff 'Station 19'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Show More
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Man with cancer awarded $37M in Johnson & Johnson powder case
More News