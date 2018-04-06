HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 4/6 - 4/13:
Friday, April 6
Free Screening: Guardians of the Galaxy 2
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 7
Third Annual Houston Health Day
Judson Robinson, Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Art in the Park
Central Green Park, Katy
Noon
Tuesday, April 10
Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 12
Celebrate Japan with performance by drum troupe ASKA-GUMI
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:00 p.m.
Art Car Parade Sneak Peek
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m.
For more events happening around town, visit the ABC13 Community Calendar