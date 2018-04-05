Teen suspect charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Devonte Lockett, 18, has been charged in the drive-by shooting that led to the death of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An arrest has been made in the drive-by shooting that led to the death of an 8-year-old Houston boy.

Devonte Lockett, 18, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder in the death of Tristian Hutchins.

Hutchins was shot in the head in a March 1 drive-by shooting as his mother ran inside a Third Ward salon. He later died from his injuries.

The boy's 5-year-old sister was shot in the leg. A third sibling was not injured in the shooting.



According to documents, Lockett was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter after hearing the news of Lockett's arrest. He said:


Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Hutchins is the 10th child to be shot and killed within the past year in the city.

At this time, Lockett is being held in the city jail.

Young kids injured in driveby shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
EMBED More News Videos

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

RELATED: HPD takes aim at gangs after shooting deaths of 10 children
EMBED More News Videos

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said gang members who kill children will not get a slap on the wrist.



We are expecting to hear more about the suspect and his arrest in a joint press conference between the mayor and Chief Acevedo on Friday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingcrimeHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
Drunk driving suspect allegedly used cocaine before deadly crash
Digital Deal of the Day
Elderly woman recovering after being attacked by Rottweilers in Pearland
Utah family drops Boy Scouts discrimination lawsuit
Show More
10 most shocking Facebook Live moments ever captured
One dead in 2-car crash on North Fwy near Beltway
Fugitive wanted for 2016 murder in Clute captured in Mexico
Officer facing charges after boyfriend smuggled into Texas
Family's dog almost dies after eating sago palm seeds
More News