HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --An arrest has been made in the drive-by shooting that led to the death of an 8-year-old Houston boy.
Devonte Lockett, 18, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder in the death of Tristian Hutchins.
Hutchins was shot in the head in a March 1 drive-by shooting as his mother ran inside a Third Ward salon. He later died from his injuries.
The boy's 5-year-old sister was shot in the leg. A third sibling was not injured in the shooting.
HPD Homicide has arrested Devonte Lockett, 17, & charging him with March 1 murder of 8-year-old Tristian Hutchins as Tristian & his younger sister sat in a car at 3944 Scott St. Mayor @SylvesterTurner & I will discuss further tomorrow at 2 p.m. press conference at HPD HQ. pic.twitter.com/LGVnAIIBR0— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 6, 2018
According to documents, Lockett was previously charged for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and for carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took to Twitter after hearing the news of Lockett's arrest. He said:
Violence against our kids will not be tolerated. We will work overtime and spend whatever it takes to protect our children. In this case, I want to thank law enforcement and more importantly the community for providing the needed information that led to this arrest. st— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) April 6, 2018
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Hutchins is the 10th child to be shot and killed within the past year in the city.
At this time, Lockett is being held in the city jail.
We are expecting to hear more about the suspect and his arrest in a joint press conference between the mayor and Chief Acevedo on Friday afternoon.