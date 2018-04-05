BOY SCOUTS

Utah family drops discrimination lawsuit against Boy Scouts

Logan Blythe's father is suing the Boys Scouts of America for blocking his son from becoming an Eagle scout and revoking his merit badges (Chad Blythe via attorney Ted McBride)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah --
A Utah family who sued the Boy Scouts of America for policies they claimed discriminated against their son with Down syndrome has withdrawn the lawsuit after the Scouts said they would help the boy earn his Eagle Scout award.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that attorneys for 15-year-old Logan Blythe's family met with national Boy Scouts representatives on March 27.

The attorneys said that the Boy Scouts offered Logan's family resources that will make obtaining the award possible for him.

The family filed suit on March 13 after local Boy Scouts officials approved, and then, the next day, suspended Logan's Eagle Scout project. Logan's parents sued for a minimum of $1 and for Logan to be reinstated and accommodated within the Scouts.
