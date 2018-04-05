We're getting our first look at a dolphin rescue that happened on Bolivar Peninsula.The woman who shot this video says an EMS worker and another man came to the mammal's aid around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after it couldn't get back out to sea.LaJean Hicks said the dolphin appeared to have been injured in a shark attack, but got into more trouble after swimming into shallow water.Hicks said it took six attempts to get the dolphin into the deeper waters off High Island, but you can see it splashing away to freedom as it hits the waves.