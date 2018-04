Houston police are investigating a fatal crash on the northbound lanes of I-45 North Freeway at Beltway 8.At least one person has died after two vehicles collided.All mainlanes have been shut down as police reconstruct what happened.We do not have any details on the victim or what led up to the crash.If you are traveling on the northbound lanes, you may want to take the Hardy Toll Road or the HOV lane to get around the accident.