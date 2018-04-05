SPORTS

Lance McCullers Jr. fires off top 10 steps to a World Series championship

HOUSTON, Texas --
After 56 years, the World Series championship banner has unfurled over Minute Maid Park. The chunky championship rings glitter from the players' hands. The Houston Astros sit comfortably atop the AL West division.

Lance McCullers, Jr. wants more.

A fan favorite on an Astros team already teeming with fan favorites, McCullers has cemented his status in the annals of Houston sports lore with his tenacious, never-quit attitude, and his ability to capitalize on crucial moments. In a city that values clutch performances, McCullers will long be remembered for fighting through injuries during the 2017 regular season and his subsequent playoff grit. The pitcher's 24 consecutive breaking balls in the Game 7 win against the New York Yankees - a win that clinched the American League and sent the Astros to the World Series - is a YouTube clinic.

