Pizza delivery driver rescues 2 people from fire in trailer park

PULASKI COUNTY, Kentucky --Residents of a Kentucky trailer park are hailing a pizza delivery driver as a hero after he rescued people from a fire Sunday night.
When Ralph Letner found himself approaching a house fire while working, he jumped in to help, and got two people to safety who were stuck inside, according to WKYT-TV.
Letner said he was not even supposed to be working late the night of the incident.
"We got kind of busy, so I stayed around the store. I was supposed to leave at 10 o'clock," Letner said.
His deliveries then took him to Ringgold Trailer Park, where the fire was.
"I ask that lady if there was anyone inside the house. She said there was a man inside trying to put his fire out because he didn't want to leave that house," Letner said.
The driver ran in and shut down the breaker, but said the homeowner, Jesse Decker, still didn't want to leave. "So I got down on my hands and knees because the smoke was everywhere. Made my way back into his kitchen and got him to go out his front door," he said.
Decker says his home was saved, and no one was seriously hurt.
"Me and him both, by the time we got it contained, we were both on our hands and knees crawling out of the house," the homeowner said. "Oh he's a hero. He is a hero."
Letner has no regrets after helping the Decker escape the fire.
"I got a beautiful wife and two kids at home, so I've got to make sure I keep myself safe for them, but my parents raised me to make sure that if there is something in need, you have to help someone, put your life on the line," Letner said.
Even after the community proclaimed Letner to be a "hero," he feels the word is too "big" to describe himself.
"I don't know about no hero... That's something like Superman, I don't feel like no Superman," he said.
Firefighters say an electrical problem caused the fire.