Gruesome accusation: 17-year-old in Florida bites head off a chicken, authorities say

ORANGE CITY, Florida --
A 17-year-old high school student in Florida bit the head off a chicken Tuesday, according to authorities.

A few weeks ago, Beth Bechir of Trible B. Ranch and Gardens donated chicks to University High School to help with the Agriculture Science and Culinary Arts program.

The Volusia County sheriff says the student and others broke into the chicken coop where the chicks were to collect eggs to throw around campus. The student then bit the head of one of the chickens, watching it die.

The teen told deputies he has an anger management issue and violent tendencies.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood is having a hard time processing what happened just hours after the Agriculture and Culinary students held an event to show off all their hard work.

"You know when I first heard it you're thinking, 'nah.' This is not normal. This is way out of the norm," Sheriff Chitwood told WESH-TV. "I think it's pretty sadistic, and I think there's some psychological issues that need to be addressed here."

"I feel bad for the kids. It really hurts the kids," Beth Bechir said. "They're working really hard to work about farming, learning where their food comes from. Taking care of the animals."

The school system said the following in a statement:

"We are taking disciplinary action, but more importantly, we want to make sure the student is screened for behavioral/mental health issues."

The suspect has been charged with felony animal cruelty and trespassing.

He was released to his mother the night the incident happened and ordered to appear in court Wednesday morning.
