Cooking With ABC13 - King Ranch Casserole

King Ranch Casserole from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:

4-5 large chicken breasts, cooked, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 pkg. (12) GOYA corn tortillas
1 GOYA chicken bouillon dissolved in 2 cups of water
1 medium onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
2 Tbls. Margarine
1/2 lb. shredded cheddar cheese
1 1/2 t. GOYA chili powder
1 tsp GOYA garlic powder
GOYA salt
GOYA pepper
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 lb. can stewed tomatoes
4 oz. can GOYA diced green chilies

Instructions

-Soak tortillas in hot broth(Chicken Bouillon and water), covered, 15 minutes.

-Sauté onion and peppers in butter.

-All ingredients fit into a 13x9 inch pan. (After each ingredient is prepped layer in this order: Tortillas, Peppers & Onions, Chicken, Cheese, Spices, Mushroom & Chicken Soup, Chilies, Tomatoes)

-Bake in oven at 375 degrees for 30 minute.

