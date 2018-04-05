POLITICS

Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage

Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
The third wife of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani has filed for divorce.

Judith Giuliani filed divorce papers Wednesday at a court in Manhattan, listing the case as "contested."

The filing comes 15 years after the couple was married in Manhattan, with Donald Trump as a guest long before his successful 2016 run for the presidency on the Republican ticket.

Divorce proceeding documents are not public in New York City, though the title of the case is entered into the court computer system. It was not immediately clear who will represent Giuliani.

Before his third marriage, Giuliani was married for 20 years to Donna Hanover. Previously, he was married for 14 years to his second cousin, Regina Peruggi. That marriage was later annulled.
Related Topics:
politicsrudy giulianidivorceu.s. & world
