HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texans owner Bob McNair came under fire last year for comments made during an owners meeting about the NFL having "inmates running the prison."
Quickly after the inflammatory comments, McNair issued an apology.
"I regret that I used that expression. I never meant to offend anyone and I was not referring to our players," McNair said in October.
Now, he's regretting he made the apology.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, McNair told the publication that he doesn't think he did anything wrong.
"The main thing I regret is apologizing," he told WSJ. "I really didn't have anything to apologize for."
He also reiterated that the "inmates" he was referring to were not the players, but rather league executives.
Last week, McNair remained adamant on his stance involving players' demonstrations on social issues during the National Anthem.
"Our playing field is not the place for political statements, not the place for religious statements," McNair said. "It's the place for football."