A music teacher for Dayton ISD has been accused of having photos and videos of child pornography at his home.Investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone in the Humble, Texas area believed to be in possession of child pornography. Investigators identified the suspect as Joshua Janecka.Janecka, 31, was working as a music teacher for an elementary school in the Dayton Independent School District. In addition, authorities say he is believed to have been a scout leader with the Boy Scouts of America, and a swim instructor for children for several years.A search warrant for Janecka's home was executed early Wednesday. Investigators say they found a large number of images, literature, and videos of children being sexually exploited and sexually assaulted. Investigators also went to his school and seized his computer for analysis. The investigation will continue with detailed forensic exams of the remaining electronic devices found in Janecka's possession."As a result of the child pornography recovered at his home, Joshua Janecka was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography. His total bond was set at $22,500," stated Constable Mark Herman.