SCHOOL THREAT

Patriots' Edelman reports school threat made on Instagram

EMBED </>More Videos

School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school.

The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to "shoot up" a school in the comments section of his account.

Edelman notified his assistant, Shannen Moen, who called police and they tracked down a 14-year-old boy in Michigan who admitted to posting the threat about his middle school.

Police officials say the boy was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

Edelman called the man who tipped him off "the real hero" and says he plans to send him a gift.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldschool threatNew England Patriotscrimesafetysocial media
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL THREAT
Alleged threat against Lomax Junior High under investigation
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at rally
More school threat
SPORTS
Von Miller under investigation in hammerhead shark catch
98-year-old Judo coach may have found the key to youth
Chris Paul on CP3.11: 'The story is what makes the shoe'
Rockets take on suddenly-struggling Blazers
More Sports
Top Stories
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Dayton ISD teacher accused of child porn
Alleged Facebook Live shooter in court Thursday for new charge
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
2 killed after car flips and catches fire in NW Harris County
Woman's body discovered by fiance outside SW Houston home
Von Miller under investigation in hammerhead shark catch
Lou Diamond Phillips pleads guilty to drunk driving in Texas
Show More
CDC: 'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states
Who doesn't love a birthday party?
Get free breakfast at McDonald's for STAAR test
Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days
Why lowering your car insurance rate may start with one call
More News