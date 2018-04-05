SCIENCE

Just-released report investigates how to mitigate flood damage in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There's no way to prevent flooding in Houston, a newly released report determined, but measures can be taken to reduce the effect on people's lives.

The Greater Houston Flood Mitigation Consortium performed the study to see what can be done to lessen the impact of flooding on the Bayou City. The consortium is a group of flooding experts and urban planners brought together by several Houston charitable foundations.

The researchers found the need for a clear report on the structural integrity of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs.

They also believe a third reservoir in northwest Harris County could reduce repeated flooding of the Cypress Creek watershed.

The researchers also believe most of the federal government's flood control assessments overvalue high-income areas.

The report recommends the public educate themselves on flood risks.

The full report is available online.
