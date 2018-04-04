EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3302799" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wild police chase in Houston ended with several arrests.

Four teens are accused for a crime spree that ended when the car they were in crashed during a police chase.According to Houston police, the Chevy Malibu was involved in an armed robbery at an Academy store in Clear Lake Wednesday evening. Officers spotted the car but the driver would not stop.They chased it until the car crashed into a tree along the Gulf Freeway feeder road and Evergreen. The four guys inside jumped out and took off running. All were eventually caught. The car had been reported stolen Tuesday night. Its owner just happened to be driving by where the chase ended."I was looking out the window and I said, 'That looked like my car," Kendall Smith said.Smith's car was stolen from outside a southeast Houston Domino's Pizza as he ran inside to correct his order. He said two guns were in the car when it was stolen. Police recovered one. A K-9 searched the area for the other.The suspects, three adults and one juvenile, appeared to be laughing as they sat in the police car."I was mad. I was like, 'What y'all laughing for?' I don't think anything is funny," said Lakia Stewart, Smith's girlfriend."That's a serious situation. It's not a game," added Smith.The suspects will be charged with evading arrest, as a start. Police will look into whether they are linked to more crimes."Anytime someone steals a vehicle, there's a high probability they'll use it in a crime," said HPD's Lt. Larry Crowson.