A trip to the band room left a Dickinson custodian in tears after he grabbed the baton.For the past three years, Floyd Sproy has cleaned McAdams Junior High School in Dickinson."It's all one big family here," Sproy said. "They love to feed you too."The other reason why he loves it: the school's award-winning band.Sproy is no stranger to music, in fact, he grew up around it."I beat a tambourine," Sproy said. "My brothers played bongos, congos."This week, his desire to play came back when he entered the band room. That's when he sneaked up on the director and began to conduct.The band director recorded the moment as the custodian took over."He did awesome," student Jody Taller said. "He stayed with the beat and he even stopped when we stopped."When he finished, the students gave him a round of applause. "It's a good feeling," Sproy said.The band director gave him two printed photos of the moment. One will go to his mother for her birthday, and the other he plans to frame for his home.A moment he'll treasure forever, and who knows, maybe he'll pursue music again."I don't know," Sproy said. "I'll talk to the Lord about that. Anything is possible."