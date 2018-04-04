EDUCATION

Dickinson custodian trades broom for baton to fulfill lifelong dream

EMBED </>More Videos

For Floyd Sproy, this was a moment he's waited for his entire career at McAdams Junior High School in Dickinson. (KTRK)

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
A trip to the band room left a Dickinson custodian in tears after he grabbed the baton.

For the past three years, Floyd Sproy has cleaned McAdams Junior High School in Dickinson.

"It's all one big family here," Sproy said. "They love to feed you too."

The other reason why he loves it: the school's award-winning band.

Sproy is no stranger to music, in fact, he grew up around it.

"I beat a tambourine," Sproy said. "My brothers played bongos, congos."

This week, his desire to play came back when he entered the band room. That's when he sneaked up on the director and began to conduct.

The band director recorded the moment as the custodian took over.

"He did awesome," student Jody Taller said. "He stayed with the beat and he even stopped when we stopped."

When he finished, the students gave him a round of applause. "It's a good feeling," Sproy said.

The band director gave him two printed photos of the moment. One will go to his mother for her birthday, and the other he plans to frame for his home.

A moment he'll treasure forever, and who knows, maybe he'll pursue music again.

"I don't know," Sproy said. "I'll talk to the Lord about that. Anything is possible."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolstudentsbandgood newsbuzzworthytexas newsDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Parents concerned over Fort Bend ISD's rezoning proposal
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Parent upset about 'white privilege' paper sent home with student
'Best Buddies' to stage special high school talent show
More Education
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Man finds stolen car crashed at end of wild police chase
ASTROS ALERT: Win a limited edition World Champions fan ring
Armed man allegedly opens fire on truck during rush hour
Trump signs order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Digital Deal of the Day
Tip leads deputy constables to alleged meth dealers
Show More
Tattoo enthusiast allegedly caught with $26,000 worth of narcotics
Parents concerned over Fort Bend ISD's rezoning proposal
Who is Beto O'Rourke?
Alleged threat against Lomax Junior High under investigation
Bregman, Fisher repeat World Series heroics to sweep O's
More News