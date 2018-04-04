POLITICS

Who is Congressman Beto O'Rourke?

Beto O'Rourke, a Congressman from El Paso is making it his mission to turn Texas blue. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Beto O'Rourke, a 44-year-old congressman from El Paso, is making it his mission to turn Texas blue.

O'Rourke's now getting national attention after announcing his campaign raised $6.7 million from 141,000 people in three months.

"He's showing his concern for grassroots support so he really wants to be a candidate of the people," said Brandon Lanson, a professor at University of Houston.

He's quickly becoming a big hit, especially among young voters too.

"He's speaking to our generation. That's what we want," said Ron Machuca, UH student.

"I think the thing that attracted me to him is he made an effort to go to all the schools and connect with students and be involved in his community," said Katherine Cable, UH student.

The father of three held another town hall in Houston.

"You find me here in Houston but you can find me in every part of Texas 'cause it's gonna take all of us to make this happen," he said.

In the last 12 months, he's had 100 town halls crossing out 228 counties off his list and he has about 26 left.

He has been traveling in a small van from one place to the next, away from his family.

"No private plane, no PACs, no corporations, no special interest, no posters, no consultants. Just people - the people of Texas," said O'Rourke.

He's a fourth generation Texan who wants to create more jobs, help DREAMERS and tackle women issues. But all politics aside, he said this is more than just getting a Democrat to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.

"I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat. I won't ask you. Just tell me what's on your mind and how we'll work together to make this a better country," he said.
