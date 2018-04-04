Baytown man behind bars after allegedly shooting neighbor's dog

William Elizondo, 26, allegedly told Baytown police he shot the Chihuahua in an effort to protect his chickens. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A man claims he shot his neighbor's dog in order to protect some chickens, Baytown police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Bolster around 8 p.m. Monday, where they were told William Elizondo, 26, had shot his neighbor's Chihuahua with a .22 caliber air rifle.

The dog's owner told police the animal was not in Elizondo's yard at the time of the shooting.

The Chihuahua was taken to a veterinarian with a wound to the chest. The animal is reported to be in stable condition.

Police say Elizondo allegedly admitted to shooting the dog, and told them he was concerned it may attack his chickens.

The suspect reportedly told officers the dog never charged his chickens or even went on his property prior to the incident.

During the investigation, authorities also learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated, and was placed under house arrest. He was later transported to the Baytown jail.

Elizondo faces an additional charge of animal cruelty.
