EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3301800" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The parents of a little girl found wandering alone in Pearland have been found.

The parents of a little girl found wandering alone in Pearland have been found.On Wednesday afternoon, Pearland PD reported having found the child at about 1:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of Keithwood Drive.Police described her as about 2' with shoulder-length, straight blonde hair, and brown eyes.The child was found wearing pink pajamas with a grey shirt with a picture of an owl.At this time, it is unknown why the child was wandering alone, and the case remains under investigation.