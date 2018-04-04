SOCIETY

Pearland PD says parents of little girl wandering alone have been found

An investigation continues after a child was found wandering alone in Pearland, tonight she was reunited with her family. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The parents of a little girl found wandering alone in Pearland have been found.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pearland PD reported having found the child at about 1:25 p.m. in the 3200 block of Keithwood Drive.

Police described her as about 2' with shoulder-length, straight blonde hair, and brown eyes.

The child was found wearing pink pajamas with a grey shirt with a picture of an owl.

At this time, it is unknown why the child was wandering alone, and the case remains under investigation.
