Teen shot and killed by friend while streaming live on Instagram

DETROIT, Michigan --A deadly shooting involving two teenagers was streamed live on Instagram.
An 18-year-old is dead and the second teen is in police custody.
The victim's mother, Shantel Hemphill, told WXYZ-TV that her son's death doesn't seem real.
"It seems surreal right now. I'm shocked, very shocked," she said.
The teen who called 911 to say he pulled the trigger was one of Dylan's best friends.
RELATED: Charges upgraded for woman accused of shooting man in head on Facebook Live
"They're close friends. They're like brothers," Hemphill said.
According to Detroit police, it appears that Dylan and his friend were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when Dylan's friend accidentally pulled the trigger.
"As far as I know, him and his friend was playing with a rifle and I guess the gun went off and hit Dylan in the back of the head," Hemphill said.
She said her son was fun loving and looking for a job now that he's graduated from Job CorpS. She also shared a message to others.
"Just don't play with loaded guns...or things that don't belong to you that you don't know how to handle," she added.