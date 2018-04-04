SOCIETY

New program to have law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways

EMBED </>More Videos

Harris County D.A. Kim Ogg announces plan to have offenders clean Houston's waterways (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced a new community-service program Wednesday that would put people charged with certain low-level, non-violent offenses to work, letting them clean up their criminal records by cleaning up Houston's waterways.

"The 'Clean & Green' program allows law violators charged with certain misdemeanors to repay society in a tangible, measurable way," Ogg said.

Participants, 17 and older, will clear trash and invasive plants, skim waterways and perform other conservation services in public spaces across the county, especially along bayous and tributaries.

The program starts this month. Eligibility will be determined by prosecutors on a case-by-case basis. Defendants facing domestic violence, assault or weapons charges would not be considered.

"There is no governmental entity responsible for cleaning up trash along the banks of the bayous," Ogg said. "This will deliver an estimated $240,000 a year benefit to Harris County in the form of manual labor, as based on the City of Houston's labor-wage rates."

Participants are required to work one or two 6-hour shifts. Completion of the program fulfills the community-service requirement of pre-trial diversion contracts in which persons charged with a crime can meet certain requirements to avoid prosecution.

Participants will be supervised by the Texas Conservation Corps at American YouthWorks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycrimelawswaterwaysenvironmentcommunity serviceHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Inspiring Maya Angelou quotes
Are you 'intexticated' behind the wheel?
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
More Society
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Show More
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Hungry for a new job? Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
More News