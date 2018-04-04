DASH CAM VIDEO: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza order

Sheriff's department searching for suspect who fired shot at pizza delivery driver after prank order (KTRK)

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman trying to deliver a pizza to a home in Magnolia says a masked man shot at her.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, a woman working for Pizza Hut tried to deliver a pizza to a home in the 29500 block of Tanglewood Road on Tuesday afternoon at about 2 p.m.

When she rang the doorbell, the woman says the homeowner answered the front door by remote from another location and said he hadn't ordered any pizza. He ordered her off his property.

The Pizza Hut employee left, and as she drove away onto Highland Boulevard, she saw a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe driving toward her. The SUV then blocked the entire roadway.

The woman says two people got out and walked toward her. One of them was holding a gun.

As the woman put her vehicle in reverse and backed up, she said she heard one gunshot.

After fleeing, the delivery driver got a safe distance away, hid under a house and called 911.

The Pizza Hut delivery employee had a dash mounted camera in her vehicle which captured the incident.

The video showed the Tahoe had at least three people inside. Two of the occupants exited from the passenger side wearing masks.

From the video, the Tahoe's license plate appeared to be covered with a piece of clothing.

Deputies recovered a shell casing from the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number #18A090687.
