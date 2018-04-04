EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3300394" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A car fell off the overpass and onto the North Freeway below.

Authorities confirm a car has fallen off the Cottage Street overpass down to the North Freeway southbound lanes below.Houston police say they received a call about a two-vehicle accident where one of the vehicles involved fell off the road and onto the mainlanes.Views from Houston Transtar cameras Wednesday morning showed an overturned car blocking at least the center and right lanes and the shoulder.The freeway has since reopened.SkyEye was over the crash aftermath where tow truck drivers pulled a severely damaged black Ford SUV off the freeway.An orange car was also towed away.No word on any injuries.