Draped in diamonds: Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton give up close look at Astros World Series rings

Lance McCullers flashed his World Series ring while Kate Upton showed off the jewel belonging to husband Justin Verlander.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros players couldn't wait to show off their rings after they got them, but can you blame them?

Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. tweeted a video of the sparkler, giving up close angles of the design, which feature specific elements representative of Houston.

McCullers' video also had the words "Oh my goodness gracious" in reference to his new piece of jewelry.

Goodness gracious, indeed.



The top of the ring alone has a total of 101 diamonds, referencing the number of regular season victories won by the Astros in 2017.

But McCullers isn't the only one hypnotized by the bling.

Model Kate Upton took to Instagram to show off husband Justin Verlander's ring.

Each ring also the message "Houston Strong."

PHOTOS: The Houston Astros' World Champions ring up close

