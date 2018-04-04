Get ready for long-term construction along the 610 West Loop in the busy Uptown Area.Starting on Friday, the 610 West Loop Southbound exit to Post Oak Boulevard will be blocked off for the next eight months. You can get around the closure by taking the San Felipe exit, and turn right on San Felipe to access the Post Oak intersection. But expect a lot of additional delays in this already congested stretch of freeway near the Galleria.The exit-only lane on the freeway and the exit/entrance-only lane on the feeder will also be closed between the southbound Woodway/Memorial exit and Post Oak exit.One inside lane of the southbound feeder road from Woodway to Post Oak will also be closed.Crews are beginning construction on bus only lanes that stretch from the Northwest Transit Center, down 610, and onto the bus only lanes on Post Oak Boulevard.The closures are expected to last eight months.