Brazoria County teen walks again after shielding friend's children in horrific crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Brazoria County teen is walking again after shielding his friend's children in a horrific crash.

Timmy Ennis' father posted a video on Facebook showing him walking through the Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.

He recently had dozens of staples removed from his head and now wears a helmet for protection.

Last month, Ennis saw a pickup truck about to hit his friend's car on Highway 288 in Lake Jackson and moved in the way to protect the toddler and 3-month-old in the backseat with him.

Ennis took the brunt of the crash, suffering brain swelling and broken bones. The children were not seriously hurt.

