HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Brazoria County teen is walking again after shielding his friend's children in a horrific crash.
Timmy Ennis' father posted a video on Facebook showing him walking through the Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Medical Center.
He recently had dozens of staples removed from his head and now wears a helmet for protection.
Last month, Ennis saw a pickup truck about to hit his friend's car on Highway 288 in Lake Jackson and moved in the way to protect the toddler and 3-month-old in the backseat with him.
Ennis took the brunt of the crash, suffering brain swelling and broken bones. The children were not seriously hurt.
SEE ALSO: Teen nearly killed after saving 2 small children from horrific crash on Hwy 288