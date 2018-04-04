EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3300017" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Steven Romo is at the shop where the owners will begin to clean up after the break in.

The owners of a beauty supply store in southwest Houston say thieves smashed into their store Wednesday morning and stole hair and wigs.This happened at Supreme Beauty Supply on South Main near the South Loop.Video from Eyewitness News shows the mess left behind in the shop.Packages of hair weaves and other items laid in piles on the floor.The thieves got away.Police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to call Crime Stoppers.