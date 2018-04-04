Thieves steal hair, wigs from beauty supply store in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of hair from a beauty supply store Wednesday. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The owners of a beauty supply store in southwest Houston say thieves smashed into their store Wednesday morning and stole hair and wigs.

This happened at Supreme Beauty Supply on South Main near the South Loop.

Video from Eyewitness News shows the mess left behind in the shop.

Packages of hair weaves and other items laid in piles on the floor.

The thieves got away.


Police are asking anyone with information about the break-in to call Crime Stoppers.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Steven Romo is at the shop where the owners will begin to clean up after the break in.

SEE ALSO: Surveillance video released of men looting beauty supply shop during flood

Follow Steven on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beauty productsburglarybreak-inHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Show More
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
More News