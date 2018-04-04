Are you "intexticated"? AAA Texas has launched a new campaign with a powerful message comparing distracted driving to drunk driving.
"Don't Drive Intoxicated - Don't Drive Intexticated" is the multimedia traffic safety education campaign created to make distracted driving socially unacceptable.
The campaign aims to help drivers understand that the consequences of using a smartphone while driving are the same as drinking and driving.
According to AAA, there were over 14,000 distracted driving crashes in Harris County in 2016, a 3.1 percent increase over just one year.
