"Crawmen" noodle soup? Montrose restaurant offering unique take on crawfish

A Montrose restaurant is putting a unique twist on a season ingredient with "Crawmen."

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crawfish season is in full swing, and one noodle shop is putting a unique twist on the seasonal ingredient.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Montrose is debuting "Crawmen."

It's a mashup of ramen noodle soup and crawfish, with seafood miso, and traditional Cajun ingredients like andouille and cayenne pepper.

The chef says the dish tastes like going to a ramen shop and a crawfish boil at the same time.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya is selling "Crawmen" for $15 per bowl for a limited time through the end of May.

