HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Crawfish season is in full swing, and one noodle shop is putting a unique twist on the seasonal ingredient.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Montrose is debuting "Crawmen."
It's a mashup of ramen noodle soup and crawfish, with seafood miso, and traditional Cajun ingredients like andouille and cayenne pepper.
The chef says the dish tastes like going to a ramen shop and a crawfish boil at the same time.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya is selling "Crawmen" for $15 per bowl for a limited time through the end of May.
