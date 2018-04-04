EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1764494" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is Houston's Top 10 restaurants to get your crawfish fix.

Crawfish season is in full swing, and one noodle shop is putting a unique twist on the seasonal ingredient.Ramen Tatsu-Ya in Montrose is debuting "Crawmen."It's a mashup of ramen noodle soup and crawfish, with seafood miso, and traditional Cajun ingredients like andouille and cayenne pepper.The chef says the dish tastes like going to a ramen shop and a crawfish boil at the same time.Ramen Tatsu-Ya is selling "Crawmen" for $15 per bowl for a limited time through the end of May.