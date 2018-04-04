WEATHER

Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains the microburst that caused damage near Hobby Airport

Meteorlogist Travis Herzog explains that a microburst hit Hobby Airport causing the damage left behind Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains the microburst that caused damage at a hangar near Hobby Airport.

He zeroed in on the moments of the fast-moving winds with the ABC13 radar in Doppler mode. It allows our meteorologists to see the motion inside the storms.

Travis says Hobby Airport officially measured a gust of 60 miles per hour from the north.

SEE ALSO: Strong winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston

Authorities say a hangar collapsed after strong winds hit it during the storms overnight.

