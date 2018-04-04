Strong winds damaged a private hangar at Hobby Airport, and this is a look at the radar estimated wind speeds around that time.



Hobby Airport officially measured a gust of 60 mph from the north.



We are live on the scene: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb

Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains the microburst that caused damage at a hangar near Hobby Airport.He zeroed in on the moments of the fast-moving winds with the ABC13 radar in Doppler mode. It allows our meteorologists to see the motion inside the storms.Travis says Hobby Airport officially measured a gust of 60 miles per hour from the north.