STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Here are three steps that could help you cut down your debt

EMBED </>More Videos

The three-step process that could help you cut down your debt. (KTRK)

By
Tackling your debt can be tough to do.

But there's a three-step process that could help you get back on the right track.

The first step to financial freedom begins with a spending plan.

"It's just really taking a look at where your money is going, to identify where it's going out the door. You can eliminate where it's going, and 'I don't want to spend that much' on whatever it is or 'I don't use that anymore,'" said Jillian Nel, director of financial planning at Legacy Asset Management.

Apps like Wally and Mint can help you track your money in an organized manner. A simple Excel spreadsheet can get the job done, too.

The second step is figuring out which debts you need to pay off first.

"There are some schools of thought to pay the higher interest first, but that takes a lot of time to do. I feel sometimes it's almost better to knock out the smaller ones," said Nel.

If you're still feeling overwhelmed, it may be time to get professional help.

"You want a non-profit agency. You want an agency that offers a variety of services like free education. More than credit counseling they try to educate the public. They do a lot of stuff for free," explained Nel.

Head here if you need help finding a reputable credit counseling agency.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financedebtstretch your dollarmoneycredit cardspersonal finance
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Digital Deal of the Day
How to slash the cost of your electric bill ahead of summer
These frozen veggies are just as healthy as the fresh ones
How to cut your monthly electric bill
More stretch your dollar
PERSONAL FINANCE
Digital Deal of the Day
Boss promises to share $30,000 winnings with his workers
You don't have to sign your credit card receipts anymore
Winning $521 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Charges upgraded for woman accused in Facebook Live shooting
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for killing man as he left home
New rules for Houston buildings to meet 500-year floodplains
DASH CAM: Delivery driver shot at during prank pizza call
INSIDE LOOK: Bus left mangled after deadly bus crash in Mexico
Houston man accused of forcing at least 10 women into prostitution
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Former Harris County deputy accused of sex assault of child
Show More
Car falls off overpass onto I-45 lanes below
Where to see spring's best wildflowers in Houston and beyond
Microburst winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
New plan makes law-breakers clean up Houston's waterways
More News