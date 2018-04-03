I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. I will get a hit. — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) April 2, 2018

What slump?Before getting his first hit of the season on Monday night at the start of the Orioles series, Astros outfielder Josh Reddick had gone hitless through the first four games of the 2018 campaign.He made light of the futility at the plate, posting a tweet on Monday similar to one that another slumping hitter made, the Cardinals' Dexter Fowler.On World Series championship ring night, when his teammates needed him, Reddick went yard twice - once for a two-run score to regain the lead in the sixth inning, and an earth-shattering grand slam to allow the Astros to pull away late in the game.With Reddick's heroics, Houston pulled out a 10-6 win against a game Baltimore Orioles club that hit two home runs off Justin Verlander.For his efforts, Verlander pitched 5-and-two-thirds innings, allowing six hits and striking out nine in a no-decision. Verlander also got big outfield help from Reddick, who robbed Trey Mancini of a home run with a catch against the wall.Houston got an early contribution from Carlos Correa, who drove two runs on an inside-the-park home run in the first inning for an early lead. Correa, still bothered with toe discomfort, left late in the game. He remains day-to-day.Houston actually was behind in the game twice - during the first inning when the O's scored first on a home run, and when Adam Jones hit a two-run home run off Verlander.Reddick is no stranger to grand slams over his decade-long career in the majors. As of Tuesday, he has six for his career.Houston (5-1) looks to close out the home series with the Orioles during a Wednesday matinee set for 1:10 p.m.